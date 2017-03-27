Anacortes Tesoro refinery-project per...

Anacortes Tesoro refinery-project permits open for comment

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: Seattle Times

Public comment is being taken on two draft air-quality permits for the Tesoro Anacortes Refinery's proposed Clean Products Upgrade Project. Xylene is a compound created during the refining process that can be used to make materials such as plastics and polyester.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anacortes Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jet Noise (Jul '10) Mar 18 Plockbeam 23
Oak Harbor Hoarder JACOB ANDERSON Mar 16 JTy 1
Bryants Marina (Jan '08) Feb 26 Thomas J Ruthafor... 20
Review: Madrona Manor Apartments (Sep '08) Feb 26 Thomas J Ruthafor... 15
Why Oak Harbor Sucks Feb 26 Thomas J Ruthafor... 1
Marysville swingers forum (Jul '16) Feb '17 Kenny 3
News Bad dentures prompt consumer complaints (Jul '08) Feb '17 Dentures4life 13
See all Anacortes Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anacortes Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Avalanche Warning for Skagit County was issued at March 28 at 7:00PM PDT

Anacortes Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anacortes Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Anacortes, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,395 • Total comments across all topics: 279,891,302

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC