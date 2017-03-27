Anacortes Tesoro refinery-project permits open for comment
Public comment is being taken on two draft air-quality permits for the Tesoro Anacortes Refinery's proposed Clean Products Upgrade Project. Xylene is a compound created during the refining process that can be used to make materials such as plastics and polyester.
