New bills in Olympia aim to prepare Washington for wildfire season
Still jolted by back-to-back historically destructive fire seasons, legislators are considering several bills that aim to bolster the state's ability to fight wildfires. The blazes of 2014 and 2015 burned a combined 1.3 million acres and destroyed hundreds of homes across large swaths of Central and Eastern Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.
Add your comments below
Anacortes Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marysville swingers forum (Jul '16)
|Feb 9
|Kenny
|3
|Bad dentures prompt consumer complaints (Jul '08)
|Feb 7
|Dentures4life
|13
|Review: Madrona Manor Apartments (Sep '08)
|Feb 1
|Shocked
|14
|Renting live aboard boat long term
|Jan '17
|ansail1993
|1
|Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|SlickPiruBloods
|15
|Bryants Marina (Jan '08)
|Oct '16
|ANB
|19
|Suspect arrested in Washington mall shooting
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|154
Find what you want!
Search Anacortes Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC