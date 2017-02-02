Just in Time for Trump, Jury Says Def...

Just in Time for Trump, Jury Says Defense of Planet Is No Crime

"The jury recognized the integrity, honor, and patriotism of Ken Ward, and recognized that what he did was done for all of us," said fellow valve-turner Leonard Higgins. Offering some hope that "reality" will prevail in a political climate seemingly bent on climate destruction, a Washington state jury on Wednesday failed to convict activist Ken Ward on two felony counts stemming from an act of civil disobedience against the fossil fuel industry.

