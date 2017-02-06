Here's How Eco-Activists Can Fight Trump

Activist Ken Ward admits he broke the law when he shut off a tar sands pipeline, but the surprising outcome of his trial suggests a path forward for environmentalists opposing Trump. On Wednesday, the trial of climate activist Ken Ward-who faced felony charges of burglary and sabotage after shutting off a tar sands pipeline between Canada and the United States-ended in a hung jury in Skagit County Superior Court in Washington state .

