Here's How Eco-Activists Can Fight Trump

1 hr ago

Activist Ken Ward admits he broke the law when he shut off a tar sands pipeline, but the surprising outcome of his trial suggests a path forward for environmentalists opposing Trump. On Wednesday, the trial of climate activist Ken Ward-who faced felony charges of burglary and sabotage after shutting off a tar sands pipeline between Canada and the United States-ended in a hung jury in Skagit County Superior Court in Washington state .

