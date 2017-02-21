Woman arrested on suspicion of murder in elderly man's death
Authorities say a 64-year-old woman has been arrested after the body of an elderly man was found at a home northwest of Seattle near Anacortes. The Skagit Valley Herald reports deputies were called to the home Tuesday for a welfare check on an 84-year-old man who the caller said had not been seen in about a week.
