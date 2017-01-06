Three weeks until Belgianfest - ticke...

Three weeks until Belgianfest - tickets on sale now

We are now just three weeks away from Belgianfest , one of Seattle's most popular beer festivals of the year. The 8th Annual Belgianfest takes place at Seattle Center's Fisher Pavilion on Saturday, January 28th.

