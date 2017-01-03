Phil Elverum: "Please Don't Come" To ...

Phil Elverum: "Please Don't Come" To Tomorrow's Mount Eerie Show

Last week, Phil Elverum announced his first Mount Eerie show in a little over two years, explaining that he would perform a set of new material about the recent death of his wife Genevieve during a free concert at Anacortes, Washington's Business record store. The show is happening tomorrow, and now, as Pitchfork reports, Elverum has taken to social media to ask people not to come.

