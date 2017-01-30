Facing Decades in Prison, Climate Activist Says We Have 'No Choice But Direct Action'
After closing a safety valve on Kinder-Morgan's TransMountain Pipeline in Anacortes, Washington, Ken Ward stuck a bouquet of flowers in the pipeline wheel and took a selfie. Amid a growing state-level crackdown on civil disobedience, climate activist Ken Ward appeared at the Skagit County Superior Courthouse in Washington state on Monday resolute in the face of a potential 30-year sentence because, he says, Americans now have no option but to take radical action to defend our planet.
