Facing Decades in Prison, Climate Act...

Facing Decades in Prison, Climate Activist Says We Have 'No Choice But Direct Action'

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: Common Dreams

After closing a safety valve on Kinder-Morgan's TransMountain Pipeline in Anacortes, Washington, Ken Ward stuck a bouquet of flowers in the pipeline wheel and took a selfie. Amid a growing state-level crackdown on civil disobedience, climate activist Ken Ward appeared at the Skagit County Superior Courthouse in Washington state on Monday resolute in the face of a potential 30-year sentence because, he says, Americans now have no option but to take radical action to defend our planet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Common Dreams.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anacortes Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Renting live aboard boat long term Jan 14 ansail1993 1
News Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08) Dec '16 SlickPiruBloods 15
Bryants Marina (Jan '08) Oct '16 ANB 19
News Suspect arrested in Washington mall shooting Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 154
Do not rent from Churchill & Associates, they a... (Dec '07) Sep '16 Angryeyes05 73
News Three Dead in Shooting at Mall North of Seattle Sep '16 WASPaphobe 5
News Latest: Authorities say 5th person dies in mall... Sep '16 WASPaphobe 4
See all Anacortes Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anacortes Forum Now

Anacortes Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anacortes Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
 

Anacortes, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,918 • Total comments across all topics: 278,396,641

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC