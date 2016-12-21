Mount Eerie Announces New Songs, First Show in Two Years
After two years away from performing, Mount Eerie 's Phil Elverum says he's written 11 new songs and will debut them at a free acoustic show in Anacortes, Washington next month. The show marks Elverum's public return to music following the death of wife GeneviA ve CastrA©e from cancer earlier this year.
