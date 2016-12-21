Court finds 'outrageous' conduct by p...

Court finds 'outrageous' conduct by police in sex sting, dismisses case - Tue, 13 Dec 2016 PST

Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Criminal charges against an Anacortes man were dismissed by a judge Dec. 1 because of outrageous government conduct, marking only the second time in state history that charges have been dismissed on that basis. Joshua Solomon was charged in 2014 with commercial sexual abuse of a minor, communication with a minor for immoral purposes and attempted rape of a child in the third degree following a police sex sting carried out by Skagit Multiple Agency Response Team detectives.

