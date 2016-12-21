Copalis, Mocrocks open for clam diggi...

Copalis, Mocrocks open for clam digging this weekend

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: Seattle Times

The bite of chilly weather won't stop thousands of razor clam enthusiasts from hitting the two coastal beaches along with others pursuing salmon, trout, Dungeness crab or squid in the days ahead. A break in the weather and the thought of millions of nice-sized razor clams will send many flocking to Copalis and Mocrocks beaches Saturday and Sunday - digging is allowed after noon to 11:59 p.m. each day - and the only downside is the continued closure of Long Beach and Twin Harbors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anacortes Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08) Dec 17 SlickPiruBloods 15
Bryants Marina (Jan '08) Oct '16 ANB 19
News Suspect arrested in Washington mall shooting Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 154
Do not rent from Churchill & Associates, they a... (Dec '07) Sep '16 Angryeyes05 73
News Three Dead in Shooting at Mall North of Seattle Sep '16 WASPaphobe 5
News Latest: Authorities say 5th person dies in mall... Sep '16 WASPaphobe 4
where is Chris Adams Sep '16 hey 1
See all Anacortes Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anacortes Forum Now

Anacortes Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anacortes Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Anacortes, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,471 • Total comments across all topics: 277,262,853

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC