Copalis, Mocrocks open for clam digging this weekend

The bite of chilly weather won't stop thousands of razor clam enthusiasts from hitting the two coastal beaches along with others pursuing salmon, trout, Dungeness crab or squid in the days ahead. A break in the weather and the thought of millions of nice-sized razor clams will send many flocking to Copalis and Mocrocks beaches Saturday and Sunday - digging is allowed after noon to 11:59 p.m. each day - and the only downside is the continued closure of Long Beach and Twin Harbors.

