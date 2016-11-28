The beer lineup for this weekend's Wi...

The beer lineup for this weekend's Winter Beer Festival

Tuesday Nov 29 Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

The 12th Annual Winter Beer Festival happens this weekend in Seattle - Friday, December 2nd and Saturday, December 3. The Washington Brewers Guild annual holiday tasting event will feature 50 local breweries, each bringing three or more unique beers. In terms of the number of breweries and beers, this will be Washington's largest Winter Beer Festival ever.

