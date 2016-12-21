Missing mom, 21, and baby last seen leaving for Tenino
An alert has been issued for a welfare check on a 21-year-old mother and her 5-month-old son who were last seen heading toward Tenino. The Anacortes Police Department reports that Elizabeth Brooke Rogers and her infant son, Alexander, have not been seen or heard from since Nov. 17. At that time, the pair had spent time with family in the 1500 block of K Avenue when Rogers said she was going to her grandparents' home in Tenino in south Thurston County.
