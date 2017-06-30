Emilie McClymonds earns the Girl Scout Gold Award
The Gold Award is the highest award that can be earned in Girl Scouting and demonstrates exceptional leadership impacting sustainable change in the girl's community. McClymond's Gold Award project was bringing music into the lives of children who otherwise would not have the opportunity.
