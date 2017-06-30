Community festivities

Community festivities

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: Recorder

The Amsterdam Housing Authority and the Montgomery County Allies in Prevention hosted the first West End Community Fest on Thursday afternoon. There were several vendors and activities including Home Depot hosting a workshop for children, a Domino tournament, Amsterdam police presenting a canine demonstration, face painting, Stewart's Shops offering a make-your-own sundae station and Primo Mobile DJs playing music.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amsterdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Upstate NY lawmakers question use of state mone... Jun 10 Try more taxes 8
Nathan Brooks May '17 Truth is 3
News Canajoharie dentist facing numerous charges May '17 Driver 2
Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill (Dec '16) Apr '17 Holy Moley 9
Criminals Apr '17 CopwatchNYC 1
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Nov '16 reasonvoice 27
Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey (Nov '16) Nov '16 upinsmoke 1
See all Amsterdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amsterdam Forum Now

Amsterdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amsterdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Amsterdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,510 • Total comments across all topics: 282,150,372

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC