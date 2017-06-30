Community festivities
The Amsterdam Housing Authority and the Montgomery County Allies in Prevention hosted the first West End Community Fest on Thursday afternoon. There were several vendors and activities including Home Depot hosting a workshop for children, a Domino tournament, Amsterdam police presenting a canine demonstration, face painting, Stewart's Shops offering a make-your-own sundae station and Primo Mobile DJs playing music.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.
Add your comments below
Amsterdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Upstate NY lawmakers question use of state mone...
|Jun 10
|Try more taxes
|8
|Nathan Brooks
|May '17
|Truth is
|3
|Canajoharie dentist facing numerous charges
|May '17
|Driver
|2
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Holy Moley
|9
|Criminals
|Apr '17
|CopwatchNYC
|1
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|reasonvoice
|27
|Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|upinsmoke
|1
Find what you want!
Search Amsterdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC