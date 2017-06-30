City eyes new shelter, help for animal control
Amsterdam officials are researching options to operate a city-owned animal shelter e and potentially increasing the animal control officer's hours seasonally. Amsterdam Police Chief Gregory Culick said the proposal to operate a shelter was initially floated last year after Mayor Michael Villa stepped into office and asked employees to propose cost saving measures.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.
Add your comments below
Amsterdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Upstate NY lawmakers question use of state mone...
|Jun 10
|Try more taxes
|8
|Nathan Brooks
|May '17
|Truth is
|3
|Canajoharie dentist facing numerous charges
|May '17
|Driver
|2
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Holy Moley
|9
|Criminals
|Apr '17
|CopwatchNYC
|1
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|reasonvoice
|27
|Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|upinsmoke
|1
Find what you want!
Search Amsterdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC