Wet weather dampens Montgomery County

Wet weather dampens Montgomery County

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Recorder

Heavy rain earlier this week caused two pump stations in Amsterdam to overflow, spilling an estimated 4 million gallons of wastewater into the Mohawk River. Wastewater Treatment Chief Plant Operator Gene Hutchings said the eastside and westside pump stations have not been able to keep up with the inflow and infiltration from rain since Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amsterdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Upstate NY lawmakers question use of state mone... 3 hr No JD For U 7
Nathan Brooks May 10 Truth is 3
News Canajoharie dentist facing numerous charges May '17 Driver 2
Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill (Dec '16) Apr '17 Holy Moley 9
Criminals Apr '17 CopwatchNYC 1
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Nov '16 reasonvoice 27
Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey (Nov '16) Nov '16 upinsmoke 1
See all Amsterdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amsterdam Forum Now

Amsterdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amsterdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. U.S. Open
 

Amsterdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,204 • Total comments across all topics: 281,570,085

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC