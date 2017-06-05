Wet weather dampens Montgomery County
Heavy rain earlier this week caused two pump stations in Amsterdam to overflow, spilling an estimated 4 million gallons of wastewater into the Mohawk River. Wastewater Treatment Chief Plant Operator Gene Hutchings said the eastside and westside pump stations have not been able to keep up with the inflow and infiltration from rain since Monday.
