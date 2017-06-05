Tri-county blotter 06-07

Tri-county blotter 06-07

Wednesday Jun 7

Ramon Enamorado, 83, 10 Elizabeth St., Amsterdam, was arrested by Montgomery County sheriff's deputies Monday and charged with having a forged inspection sticker and an expired inspection. Deputies said Enamorado was seen driving a vehicle on Route 30 with an invalid inspection.

