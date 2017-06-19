Taking a step forward with care: AHS graduation ceremony reflects on values of care and community
Approximately 242 Rams marched through Amsterdam High School as a student for the last time Saturday morning, with family and friends filling the gymnasium and overflow into the auditorium to celebrate the Class of 2017. Greater Amsterdam Superintendent of Schools Vicma "Vicky" Ramos congratulated the Class of 2017 for accomplishing a goal nobody could take away from them and meeting an expectation set for the graduates back in kindergarten.
