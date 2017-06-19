Stepping off: Free walking program along MVGO offered to residents
Amsterdam residents don't have to look far for a walking partner thanks to a new program, which also seeks to connect people with health educators. The regional Breast and Prostate Cancer Peer Education program, in partnership with St. Mary's Healthcare and the city of Amsterdam, kicked off its free walking program earlier this month during the celebration in Riverlink Park for the 200th anniversary of the Erie Canal's groundbreaking.
