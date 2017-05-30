Rabies clinic set for Saturday

Rabies clinic set for Saturday

The Montgomery County Department of Public Health is conducting a low-cost pet vaccination clinic on Saturday at the Amsterdam town highway department, 283 Manny's Corners Road, from 9 a.m. to noon. There will be a $10 fee per rabies vaccination at the clinic.

