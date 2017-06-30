Plant nears completion
Construction is in its final stages for the new acid whey processing firm Johnstown Renewables at the Johnstown Industrial Park, according to the city code enforcement officer. City Fire Chief Bruce Heberer said Wednesday that his Code Enforcement Division crew is up at the Johnstown Renewables construction site He said he's not sure of the completion date for the whey project.
