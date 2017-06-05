NYOH holds garden party to celebrate ...

NYOH holds garden party to celebrate Cancer Survivor Day

Sunday Jun 4 Read more: Recorder

Cancer doesn't define a person, it's part of their story, New York Oncology Hematology Executive Director Edwin Graham said Friday. At least 50 cancer survivors from the NYOH Amsterdam office and their guests came to celebrate National Cancer Survior Day at a garden party from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Century Club in Amsterdam.

