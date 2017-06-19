No injuries after fire at Garden Street home
Amsterdam firefighters extinguished a blaze at a Garden Street home Sunday evening and an investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing. The Amsterdam Fire Department responded around 7:10 p.m. Sunday to an active structure fire at 11 Garden St., with the first floor fully involved when firefighters arrived at the scene, according to Chief Michael Whitty.
