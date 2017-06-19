Manny Inn was a well known stop for travelers

Manny Inn was a well known stop for t...

Former Montgomery County Historian, Edward J. Sheehan, once said that at one time during the late 18th century and early 19th century there were 46 taverns or inns between Amsterdam and St. Johnsville on the Mohawk Turnpike, now Route 5. In what is now the City of Amsterdam, there were several notable taverns. One of them, the old Manny Inn, was located on the north side of the turnpike, now East Main Street, about a quarter mile east of what is now Elk Street.

