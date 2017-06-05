Man gets probation in comp fraud case

An Amsterdam man has been sentenced to probation and restitution following his guilty plea to defrauding the state's worker's compensation system, according to state Inspector General Catherine Leahy Scott. Williams Forte, 51, of Collidge Road, was sentenced in City Court on Wednesday to three years of probation supervison and $15,000 restitution as a part of a plea.

