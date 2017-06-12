Local officials welcome South Side hotel proposal
Amsterdam and Montgomery County officials may achieve a key economic development goal if ground is eventually broken for new hotel on the South Side. A proposal to construct a three-story hotel was publicly revealed Thursday evening during the Amsterdam Planning Commission meeting after discussions with various developers have been ongoing behind closed doors.
