Legislators allow company to rent cou...

Legislators allow company to rent county-owned equipment

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: Recorder

The resolution authorizes Montgomery County Executive Matthew Ossenfort to sign an agreement with GottaDo Contracting LLC, which is the current operator at transfer stations in Sprakers and Amsterdam. GottaDo requested to use the county-owned equipment on the premises, such as a push mower, generator, snow blower, pressure washer and backhoe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amsterdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Upstate NY lawmakers question use of state mone... Jun 10 Try more taxes 8
Nathan Brooks May '17 Truth is 3
News Canajoharie dentist facing numerous charges May '17 Driver 2
Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill (Dec '16) Apr '17 Holy Moley 9
Criminals Apr '17 CopwatchNYC 1
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Nov '16 reasonvoice 27
Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey (Nov '16) Nov '16 upinsmoke 1
See all Amsterdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amsterdam Forum Now

Amsterdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amsterdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Amsterdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,918 • Total comments across all topics: 282,098,864

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC