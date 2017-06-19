Keeping things in perspective, F-FCS grads look to the future
"Do what you please and make your days count," honor student Emmalee Baker told Fonda-Fultonville Central School District's 93 graduating seniors Saturday. Hundreds gathered in the auditorium for the 64th annual commencement ceremony, which honored the class of 2017 with musical performances, speeches and praise.
