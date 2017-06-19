Grand opening held for addiction recovery center
Executive Director of the HFM Prevention Council Ann Rhodes said Friday that the people who gathered for the grand opening of the Rob Constantine Recovery Community and Outreach Center on Friday in Johnstown were participants in the beginnings of a local recovery revolution. "We are going to live our recovery out loud - we're not going to be quiet anymore," Rhodes said.
