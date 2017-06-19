Grand opening held for addiction reco...

Grand opening held for addiction recovery center

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Recorder

Executive Director of the HFM Prevention Council Ann Rhodes said Friday that the people who gathered for the grand opening of the Rob Constantine Recovery Community and Outreach Center on Friday in Johnstown were participants in the beginnings of a local recovery revolution. "We are going to live our recovery out loud - we're not going to be quiet anymore," Rhodes said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amsterdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Upstate NY lawmakers question use of state mone... Jun 10 Try more taxes 8
Nathan Brooks May '17 Truth is 3
News Canajoharie dentist facing numerous charges May '17 Driver 2
Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill (Dec '16) Apr '17 Holy Moley 9
Criminals Apr '17 CopwatchNYC 1
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Nov '16 reasonvoice 27
Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey (Nov '16) Nov '16 upinsmoke 1
See all Amsterdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amsterdam Forum Now

Amsterdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amsterdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Amsterdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,421 • Total comments across all topics: 281,933,709

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC