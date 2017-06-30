Glorioso to seek sheriff's position, says county needs fresh face
James "Jim" Glorioso Jr. said he will seek the Montgomery County Sheriff position in 2018 because it incorporates the three things he loves to do. "There's no better job that would have business management, community service, and law enforcement in one position than the sheriff," he said."
