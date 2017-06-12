From The Recorder archives

From The Recorder archives

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: Recorder

At their meeting Tuesday, the aldermen unanimously passed a resolution sponsored by First Ward Alderman, Armand Giovanni , that calls for county OTB profits to be divided according to population among Amsterdam and the county's ten towns. OTB profits from the 14-county Capital District region currently are distributed to each county on the basis of population and OTB earnings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amsterdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Upstate NY lawmakers question use of state mone... Jun 10 Try more taxes 8
Nathan Brooks May '17 Truth is 3
News Canajoharie dentist facing numerous charges May '17 Driver 2
Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill (Dec '16) Apr '17 Holy Moley 9
Criminals Apr '17 CopwatchNYC 1
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Nov '16 reasonvoice 27
Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey (Nov '16) Nov '16 upinsmoke 1
See all Amsterdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amsterdam Forum Now

Amsterdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amsterdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Cuba
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Amsterdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,474 • Total comments across all topics: 281,808,022

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC