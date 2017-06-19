From The Recorder Archives

From The Recorder Archives

Town officials, as well as, business owners along the Route 30 strip met at a private meeting at the Sleepy Dutchman Motor Inn in Amsterdam to discuss how much each business would have to contribute if sewer pipes are installed in the town and connected into the city's sewer lines. "Everybody seemed to be pretty happy with what they heard," said James D. Ottati , chairman of the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors.

