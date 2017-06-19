From The Recorder Archives
Town officials, as well as, business owners along the Route 30 strip met at a private meeting at the Sleepy Dutchman Motor Inn in Amsterdam to discuss how much each business would have to contribute if sewer pipes are installed in the town and connected into the city's sewer lines. "Everybody seemed to be pretty happy with what they heard," said James D. Ottati , chairman of the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.
Add your comments below
Amsterdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Upstate NY lawmakers question use of state mone...
|Jun 10
|Try more taxes
|8
|Nathan Brooks
|May '17
|Truth is
|3
|Canajoharie dentist facing numerous charges
|May '17
|Driver
|2
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Holy Moley
|9
|Criminals
|Apr '17
|CopwatchNYC
|1
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|reasonvoice
|27
|Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|upinsmoke
|1
Find what you want!
Search Amsterdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC