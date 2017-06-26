Fonda moves to support consolidation-focused grant
The Village Board held a special meeting Monday to pass resolutions relating to the Municipal Consolidation and Efficiency Competition which has an application deadline Wednesday. "We will work collectively with Montgomery County and its municipal partners within the county to innovatively and fundamentally transform the manner in which local governments operate and municipal services are delivered," Mayor William Peeler said.
