Erie Canal Celebration 2017

Erie Canal Celebration 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: Albany Times Union

A selection of events across the region and the state commemorating the 200th birthday of the Erie Canal For more, see eriecanalway.org The Odyssey 50, out of Toronto makes its way through Lock E 3 of the Erie Canal Friday May 19, 2017 in Waterford, NY. To commemorate the canal's bicentennial there will be no tolls or fees for recreational use of the state's canal system this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amsterdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Upstate NY lawmakers question use of state mone... Sat Try more taxes 8
Nathan Brooks May '17 Truth is 3
News Canajoharie dentist facing numerous charges May '17 Driver 2
Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill (Dec '16) Apr '17 Holy Moley 9
Criminals Apr '17 CopwatchNYC 1
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Nov '16 reasonvoice 27
Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey (Nov '16) Nov '16 upinsmoke 1
See all Amsterdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amsterdam Forum Now

Amsterdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amsterdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
 

Amsterdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,733 • Total comments across all topics: 281,695,847

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC