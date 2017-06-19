Downtown Music CEO Justin Kalifowitz ...

Downtown Music CEO Justin Kalifowitz Talks International Expansion & New York Music Month

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: Billboard

"We started NY Is Music to advance the importance of music, whether it's economic development, culture or education," says Kalifowitz, photographed June 8 at Downtown Music Publishing in New York. The publishing exec on how global expansion and a dedicated local touch can get songwriters paid and the business back on track Port Washington, N.Y., native Justin Kalifowitz , 35, thinks both big and small.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amsterdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Upstate NY lawmakers question use of state mone... Jun 10 Try more taxes 8
Nathan Brooks May '17 Truth is 3
News Canajoharie dentist facing numerous charges May '17 Driver 2
Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill (Dec '16) Apr '17 Holy Moley 9
Criminals Apr '17 CopwatchNYC 1
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Nov '16 reasonvoice 27
Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey (Nov '16) Nov '16 upinsmoke 1
See all Amsterdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amsterdam Forum Now

Amsterdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amsterdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Amsterdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,319 • Total comments across all topics: 281,892,832

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC