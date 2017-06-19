County gets $77K for records management
State Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara, D-Rotterdam, announced that the county was among three local municipalities awarded the Local Government Records Management Improvement Fund. Montgomery County Executive Matthew Ossenfort said this is going to help further the county's current records management initiative along.
