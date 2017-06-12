City water plant filters replacement ...

City water plant filters replacement project underway

A project is progressing to rebuild the two most significantly damaged filtration tanks at the Amsterdam Water Treatment Plant, which is on track to be completed before the upcoming winter. Koester, a Canastota-based company, began rebuilding the first filtration tank June 6 and to date has removed the damaged underdrain blocks, according to Amsterdam Water Treatment Chief Plant Operator Robert DiScenza.

