City planners OK Memory Lane Daycare

City planners OK Memory Lane Daycare

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Recorder

Memory Lane Daycare received necessary approvals to move from the space it has outgrown in the Town of Perth to a location in the City of Amsterdam. Amsterdam Planning Commission members Thursday unanimously granted Memory Lane Daycare LLC a special use permit and site plan approval to operate a daycare at 8 Kopernik Blvd., which is within the St. Mary's Institute campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amsterdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Upstate NY lawmakers question use of state mone... Jun 10 Try more taxes 8
Nathan Brooks May '17 Truth is 3
News Canajoharie dentist facing numerous charges May '17 Driver 2
Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill (Dec '16) Apr '17 Holy Moley 9
Criminals Apr '17 CopwatchNYC 1
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Nov '16 reasonvoice 27
Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey (Nov '16) Nov '16 upinsmoke 1
See all Amsterdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amsterdam Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Montgomery County was issued at June 19 at 3:55AM EDT

Amsterdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amsterdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Libya
 

Amsterdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,985 • Total comments across all topics: 281,860,997

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC