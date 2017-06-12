City officials stress need for $9.1M ...

City officials stress need for $9.1M in sewer, water projects

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: Recorder

Amsterdam officials said this week the decision to approve a $9.1 million plan for sewer and water systems projects is necessary to make progress on addressing the city's aging infrastructure. "There's a lot of issues that have been ignored for some time," Villa said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amsterdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Upstate NY lawmakers question use of state mone... Jun 10 Try more taxes 8
Nathan Brooks May '17 Truth is 3
News Canajoharie dentist facing numerous charges May '17 Driver 2
Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill (Dec '16) Apr '17 Holy Moley 9
Criminals Apr '17 CopwatchNYC 1
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Nov '16 reasonvoice 27
Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey (Nov '16) Nov '16 upinsmoke 1
See all Amsterdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amsterdam Forum Now

Amsterdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amsterdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Amsterdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,862 • Total comments across all topics: 281,741,331

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC