City of Amsterdam 2017 Summer Camp starts on July 5

The City of Amsterdam's 2017 Summer Camp will run for six and a half weeks starting July 5 and ending Aug 18. Camp will be held at the Youth Center at Bacon School at 40 Henrietta Blvd. in Amsterdam from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday each week with pickup ending at 3:30 p.m. The camp is held for ages kindergarten and up and children will be put in age appropriate groups led by certified camp counselors. Thanks to sponsors, The Sentinel of Amsterdam, MCT Federal Credit Union, Hometown Health Centers of Amsterdam, Alpin Haus, Sticker Mule, and Fidelis Care, day camp prices are one of the most affordable around.

