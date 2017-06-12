City man arrested for stolen property
An Amsterdam man is facing several charges after he allegedly stole a vehicle and then abandoned it, along with possessing several stolen items, according to police reports. Amsterdam police arrested Joseph Kellogg, 21, 25 Storrie St., on Saturday and charged him with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
