City hears another pitch to purchase, upgrade street lights

Amsterdam officials heard another company's pitch to improve energy efficiency within the city, but its plan was more limited than prior proposals. Albany-based Abbott Energy, Inc. is the fourth company vying to secure a contract with Amsterdam to assist the city with purchasing streets lights from National Grid and upgrade them to LEDs.

