Celebrating the Erie Canal
The U.S. Water Ski Show Team performed stunts on the Mohawk River portion of the Erie Canal for spectators to enjoy. This event included live music, a pirate-themed kayak cruise, face-painting and food vendors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Amsterdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Upstate NY lawmakers question use of state mone...
|Jun 10
|Try more taxes
|8
|Nathan Brooks
|May '17
|Truth is
|3
|Canajoharie dentist facing numerous charges
|May '17
|Driver
|2
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Holy Moley
|9
|Criminals
|Apr '17
|CopwatchNYC
|1
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|reasonvoice
|27
|Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|upinsmoke
|1
Find what you want!
Search Amsterdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC