Canal celebration kicks off summer in the city

Viewing fireworks, exercising or socializing at a festival are just a few of the activities community members can expect to enjoy in the city of Amsterdam and at the Mohawk Valley Gateway Overlook pedestrian bridge this summer. On Friday, the 200th anniversary celebration of the Erie Canal will take place at Riverlink Park.

