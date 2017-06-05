Canal celebration kicks off summer in the city
Viewing fireworks, exercising or socializing at a festival are just a few of the activities community members can expect to enjoy in the city of Amsterdam and at the Mohawk Valley Gateway Overlook pedestrian bridge this summer. On Friday, the 200th anniversary celebration of the Erie Canal will take place at Riverlink Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.
Add your comments below
Amsterdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Upstate NY lawmakers question use of state mone...
|11 hr
|William Jefferson...
|4
|Nathan Brooks
|May 10
|Truth is
|3
|Canajoharie dentist facing numerous charges
|May '17
|Driver
|2
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Apr '17
|Holy Moley
|9
|Criminals
|Apr '17
|CopwatchNYC
|1
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|reasonvoice
|27
|Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|upinsmoke
|1
Find what you want!
Search Amsterdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC