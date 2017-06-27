Brief thunderstorm looked - uglier' t...

Brief thunderstorm looked - uglier' than what it left behind

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Recorder

A brief, fierce thunderstorm that hit Montgomery County Tuesday afternoon caused downed trees and a few power outages, but little to no damage, according to reports. Montgomery County Emergency Management Director Jeff Smith said after the storm was over at approximately 4:30 p.m., he was not aware of any "crazy damage in the county though there were of some trees and wires down.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amsterdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Upstate NY lawmakers question use of state mone... Jun 10 Try more taxes 8
Nathan Brooks May '17 Truth is 3
News Canajoharie dentist facing numerous charges May '17 Driver 2
Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill (Dec '16) Apr '17 Holy Moley 9
Criminals Apr '17 CopwatchNYC 1
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Nov '16 reasonvoice 27
Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey (Nov '16) Nov '16 upinsmoke 1
See all Amsterdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amsterdam Forum Now

Amsterdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amsterdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. U.S. Open
 

Amsterdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,256 • Total comments across all topics: 282,077,632

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC