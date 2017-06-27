Brief thunderstorm looked - uglier' than what it left behind
A brief, fierce thunderstorm that hit Montgomery County Tuesday afternoon caused downed trees and a few power outages, but little to no damage, according to reports. Montgomery County Emergency Management Director Jeff Smith said after the storm was over at approximately 4:30 p.m., he was not aware of any "crazy damage in the county though there were of some trees and wires down.
