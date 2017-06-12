Armenian doctors substituting 2017 Au...

Armenian doctors substituting 2017 Aurora Prize Finalist return from Sudan

Saturday Jun 10

Armenian doctors Armine Barkhudaryan, Hayk Hovhannisyan and Gevorg Voskanyan have returned Nuba Mountains in Sudan where they were substituting 2017 Aurora Prize laureate Tom Catina while the letter was in Armenia. Dr. Tom Catena, a Catholic missionary from Amsterdam, New York who has saved thousands of lives as the sole doctor permanently based in Sudan's war-ravaged Nuba Mountains where humanitarian aid is restricted.

