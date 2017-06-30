Amsterdam summer camp set
The city's 2017 summer camp will run for 6 1/2 weeks starting July 5 and ending Aug. 18. The camp will be held at the youth center at Bacon School, 40 Henrietta Blvd., from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday each week, with pickup ending at 3:30 p.m. The camp is held for children in kindergarten and up, and children will be put in age-appropriate groups led by certified camp counselors. Thanks to sponsors, The Sentinel of Amsterdam, MCT Federal Credit Union, Hometown Health Centers of Amsterdam, Alpin Haus, Sticker Mule and Fidelis Care, day camp prices have been lowered.
