Amsterdam Riverlink Concert Series begins on Saturday

The concert series is offered every Saturday, rain or shine, featuring a range of free music from Celtic, Americana, blues, jazz and salsa throughout the summer. "It's a community event and it encourages activity on the waterfront," said Paul Gavry, board president of the Amsterdam Waterfront Foundation, of the concert series.

