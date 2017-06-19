Amsterdam Riverlink Concert Series begins on Saturday
The concert series is offered every Saturday, rain or shine, featuring a range of free music from Celtic, Americana, blues, jazz and salsa throughout the summer. "It's a community event and it encourages activity on the waterfront," said Paul Gavry, board president of the Amsterdam Waterfront Foundation, of the concert series.
