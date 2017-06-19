Amsterdam passes resolutions in support of consolidation grant
Montgomery County is nearing the deadline to submit the application for the Municipal Consolidation and Efficiency Competition and municipalities have begun passing resolutions in support. Montgomery County Executive Matthew Ossenfort said the grant is due next week and the final phase of the process is collecting resolutions and letters of support.
