Amsterdam passes resolutions in suppo...

Amsterdam passes resolutions in support of consolidation grant

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: Recorder

Montgomery County is nearing the deadline to submit the application for the Municipal Consolidation and Efficiency Competition and municipalities have begun passing resolutions in support. Montgomery County Executive Matthew Ossenfort said the grant is due next week and the final phase of the process is collecting resolutions and letters of support.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amsterdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Upstate NY lawmakers question use of state mone... Jun 10 Try more taxes 8
Nathan Brooks May '17 Truth is 3
News Canajoharie dentist facing numerous charges May '17 Driver 2
Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill (Dec '16) Apr '17 Holy Moley 9
Criminals Apr '17 CopwatchNYC 1
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Nov '16 reasonvoice 27
Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey (Nov '16) Nov '16 upinsmoke 1
See all Amsterdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amsterdam Forum Now

Amsterdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amsterdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Amsterdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,296 • Total comments across all topics: 281,929,185

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC